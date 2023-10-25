In the upcoming game versus the Washington Capitals, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Tyler Toffoli to score a goal for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Tyler Toffoli score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Toffoli stats and insights

In two of five games this season, Toffoli has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Capitals.

He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.

He takes 4.4 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 19 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.6 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

