Tyler Toffoli Game Preview: Devils vs. Capitals - October 25
The New Jersey Devils, including Tyler Toffoli, will be in action Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Washington Capitals. Fancy a bet on Toffoli? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Tyler Toffoli vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)
Devils vs Capitals Game Info
Toffoli Season Stats Insights
- In 5 games this season, Toffoli has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 17:22 on the ice per game.
- Toffoli has recorded two games with a goal scored this season though five games played, including multiple goals once.
- In four of five games this season, Toffoli has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.
- Toffoli has had an assist twice this year in five games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.
- The implied probability is 65.4% that Toffoli hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.
- Toffoli has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Toffoli Stats vs. the Capitals
- The Capitals have given up 19 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's -13 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|5
|Games
|2
|6
|Points
|1
|4
|Goals
|0
|2
|Assists
|1
