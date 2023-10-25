The New Jersey Devils, including Tyler Toffoli, will be in action Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Washington Capitals. Fancy a bet on Toffoli? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tyler Toffoli vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Devils vs Capitals Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toffoli Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Toffoli has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 17:22 on the ice per game.

Toffoli has recorded two games with a goal scored this season though five games played, including multiple goals once.

In four of five games this season, Toffoli has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Toffoli has had an assist twice this year in five games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability is 65.4% that Toffoli hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Toffoli has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Toffoli Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 19 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 5 Games 2 6 Points 1 4 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.