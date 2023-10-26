Will Adam Ruzicka Score a Goal Against the Blues on October 26?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Calgary Flames and the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Adam Ruzicka a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Adam Ruzicka score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Ruzicka stats and insights
- In two of seven games this season, Ruzicka has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Blues yet this season.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Ruzicka averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 28.6%.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have conceded 14 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Flames vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
