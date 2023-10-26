For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Calgary Flames and the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Adam Ruzicka a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Adam Ruzicka score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Ruzicka stats and insights

In two of seven games this season, Ruzicka has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Blues yet this season.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Ruzicka averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 28.6%.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 14 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

