The New York Islanders' upcoming contest against the Ottawa Senators is slated for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Anders Lee find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Anders Lee score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Lee stats and insights

  • Lee has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Senators.
  • Lee has zero points on the power play.
  • Lee's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Senators are giving up 21 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

