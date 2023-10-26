Anders Lee and the New York Islanders will meet the Ottawa Senators at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, at UBS Arena. If you'd like to wager on Lee's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Anders Lee vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lee Season Stats Insights

Lee has averaged 15:39 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Lee has a goal in one of his five games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In two of five games this season, Lee has recorded a point, but he has no games with multiple points.

Lee has had an assist in one of five games this season.

Lee's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.

Lee has an implied probability of 27% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lee Stats vs. the Senators

On the defensive side, the Senators are giving up 21 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +4.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 5 Games 3 2 Points 1 1 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.