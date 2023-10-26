For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Calgary Flames and the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Andrew Mangiapane a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Andrew Mangiapane score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Mangiapane stats and insights

Mangiapane has scored in two of seven games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blues.

Mangiapane has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 30.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blues are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 14 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Blues have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.6 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

