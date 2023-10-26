The Calgary Flames, Andrew Mangiapane included, will face the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Mangiapane are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Andrew Mangiapane vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Mangiapane Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Mangiapane has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 15:51 on the ice per game.

Mangiapane has scored in two of the seven games he's played this season, one being of the milti-goal variety.

Mangiapane has registered a point in a game four times this season out of seven games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Mangiapane has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of seven games played.

Mangiapane has an implied probability of 52.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Mangiapane has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Mangiapane Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 14 goals in total (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 7 Games 3 6 Points 2 3 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

