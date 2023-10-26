Anthony Duclair and the San Jose Sharks will play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Looking to bet on Duclair's props versus the Lightning? Scroll down for stats and information.

Anthony Duclair vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Duclair Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Duclair has a plus-minus of -6, while averaging 17:09 on the ice per game.

In one of six games this year, Duclair has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In one of six games this season, Duclair has recorded a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.

Through six games this season, Duclair has not recorded an assist.

Duclair's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Duclair going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Duclair Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 24 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 6 Games 1 1 Points 1 1 Goals 1 0 Assists 0

