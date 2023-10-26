Anthony Duclair Game Preview: Sharks vs. Lightning - October 26
Anthony Duclair and the San Jose Sharks will play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Looking to bet on Duclair's props versus the Lightning? Scroll down for stats and information.
Anthony Duclair vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)
Duclair Season Stats Insights
- In 6 games this season, Duclair has a plus-minus of -6, while averaging 17:09 on the ice per game.
- In one of six games this year, Duclair has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.
- In one of six games this season, Duclair has recorded a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.
- Through six games this season, Duclair has not recorded an assist.
- Duclair's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he hits the over.
- There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Duclair going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Duclair Stats vs. the Lightning
- The Lightning are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 24 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (-1).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Tampa Bay
|6
|Games
|1
|1
|Points
|1
|1
|Goals
|1
|0
|Assists
|0
