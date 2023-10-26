On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs match up against the Dallas Stars. Is Auston Matthews going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Auston Matthews score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a goal)

Matthews stats and insights

Matthews has scored in three of six games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not played against the Stars yet this season.

Matthews has scored three goals on the power play.

Matthews' shooting percentage is 22.6%, and he averages 5.2 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 10 goals in total (only two per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.4 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

