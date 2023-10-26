Will Auston Matthews Score a Goal Against the Stars on October 26?
On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs match up against the Dallas Stars. Is Auston Matthews going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Auston Matthews score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a goal)
Matthews stats and insights
- Matthews has scored in three of six games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not played against the Stars yet this season.
- Matthews has scored three goals on the power play.
- Matthews' shooting percentage is 22.6%, and he averages 5.2 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 10 goals in total (only two per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.4 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Maple Leafs vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
