The Toronto Maple Leafs, Auston Matthews included, will play the Dallas Stars on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Matthews against the Stars, we have lots of info to help.

Auston Matthews vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +120)

1.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Matthews Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Matthews has averaged 23:05 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

In three of six games this year Matthews has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Matthews has a point in three games this season (out of six), including multiple points three times.

In one of six games this year, Matthews has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

The implied probability that Matthews hits the over on his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Matthews has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Matthews Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 10 goals in total (just two per game) which ranks second.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +5.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 6 Games 2 8 Points 3 7 Goals 1 1 Assists 2

