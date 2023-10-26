On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames go head to head against the St. Louis Blues. Is Blake Coleman going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Blake Coleman score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Coleman stats and insights

In two of seven games this season, Coleman has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Blues yet this season.

Coleman has zero points on the power play.

He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 14 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Blues have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.6 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.