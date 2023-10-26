The Calgary Flames, Blake Coleman among them, face the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome. If you're thinking about a wager on Coleman against the Blues, we have lots of info to help.

Blake Coleman vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Coleman Season Stats Insights

Coleman has averaged 15:17 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

In two of seven games this season, Coleman has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Despite recording points in three of seven games this season, Coleman has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Coleman has had an assist in one of seven games this year.

Coleman has an implied probability of 44.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Coleman has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Coleman Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 14 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 7 Games 3 3 Points 2 2 Goals 1 1 Assists 1

