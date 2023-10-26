The New York Islanders, with Bo Horvat, will be on the ice Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Ottawa Senators. If you're considering a wager on Horvat against the Senators, we have plenty of info to help.

Bo Horvat vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Horvat Season Stats Insights

Horvat has averaged 20:10 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

In one of five games this year, Horvat has scored a goal, and he scored multiple goals in that game.

In two of five games this year Horvat has recorded a point, including one game with multiple points.

Horvat has had an assist in one of five games this year.

Horvat's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.8% based on the odds.

Horvat has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Horvat Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 21 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +4.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 5 Games 2 3 Points 2 2 Goals 2 1 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.