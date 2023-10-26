Bobby Brink and the Philadelphia Flyers will meet the Minnesota Wild at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, at Wells Fargo Center. If you'd like to wager on Brink's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Bobby Brink vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Brink Season Stats Insights

Brink's plus-minus this season, in 13:18 per game on the ice, is +4.

Brink has yet to score a goal this year through five games played.

Brink has recorded a point twice this year in five games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

Brink has an assist in two of five games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Brink hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Brink going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Brink Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are allowing 25 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

