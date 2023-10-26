On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers clash with the New York Rangers. Is Brett Kulak going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Brett Kulak score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Kulak stats and insights

Kulak is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.

Kulak has no points on the power play.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 13 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Rangers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

