When the New York Islanders play the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, will Brock Nelson light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Brock Nelson score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Nelson stats and insights

Nelson has scored in two of five games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Senators yet this season.

Nelson has no points on the power play.

He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 3.0 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators are conceding 21 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.8 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

