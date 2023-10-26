Brock Nelson will be on the ice when the New York Islanders and Ottawa Senators play on Thursday at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Nelson's props versus the Senators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brock Nelson vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nelson Season Stats Insights

Nelson's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:45 per game on the ice, is +2.

Nelson has scored in two of the five games he's played this season, one being of the milti-goal variety.

In two of five games this year, Nelson has registered a point (multiple points both times).

Nelson has had an assist in one of five games this season.

Nelson has an implied probability of 59.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Nelson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nelson Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 21 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 5 Games 3 4 Points 3 3 Goals 3 1 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.