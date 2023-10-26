Bucks vs. 76ers October 26 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT
The Philadelphia 76ers face the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Thursday, October 26, 2023. The matchup, which is the first game of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Bucks vs. 76ers Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, October 26
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Bucks (-6.5)
- Total: 227.5
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max!
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Bucks Games
- October 29 at home vs the Hawks
- November 3 at home vs the Knicks
- November 6 at the Nets
- November 8 at home vs the Pistons
- November 1 at the Raptors
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 31.1 points last season, plus 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists.
- Damian Lillard recorded 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game last season. He also delivered 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Brook Lopez averaged 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He also made 53.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.
- Bobby Portis put up 14.1 points, 9.6 boards and 1.5 assists. He drained 49.6% of his shots from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.
- Last season, Malik Beasley posted 13.4 points, 3.6 boards and 1.7 assists. He sank 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 treys per game.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid's numbers last season were 33.1 points, 10.2 boards and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 54.8% from the field and 33% from downtown, with an average of 1 made 3-pointers.
- James Harden put up 21 points, 6.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists last season, shooting 44.1% from the field and 38.5% from downtown, with 2.8 made treys per game.
- Tobias Harris posted 14.7 points, 2.5 assists and 5.7 boards.
- Tyrese Maxey averaged 20.3 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 boards.
- De'Anthony Melton's stats last season were 10.1 points, 4.1 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 42.5% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made treys.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bucks vs. 76ers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Bucks
|76ers
|116.9
|Points Avg.
|115.2
|113.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|110.9
|47.3%
|Field Goal %
|48.7%
|36.8%
|Three Point %
|38.7%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.