For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, is Cam Atkinson a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Cam Atkinson score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Atkinson stats and insights

In three of six games this season, Atkinson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Wild yet this season.

Atkinson has no points on the power play.

Atkinson's shooting percentage is 23.5%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 25 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.