Will Cam Atkinson Score a Goal Against the Wild on October 26?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, is Cam Atkinson a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Will Cam Atkinson score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Atkinson stats and insights
- In three of six games this season, Atkinson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
- Atkinson has no points on the power play.
- Atkinson's shooting percentage is 23.5%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wild defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 25 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flyers vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.