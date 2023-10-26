Cam Atkinson will be on the ice when the Philadelphia Flyers and Minnesota Wild meet at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Prop bets for Atkinson are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Cam Atkinson vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Atkinson Season Stats Insights

Atkinson's plus-minus this season, in 17:56 per game on the ice, is -2.

Atkinson has scored a goal in three of six games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Atkinson has recorded a point in a game three times this season out of six games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Atkinson has yet to post an assist through six games this season.

Atkinson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Atkinson has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Atkinson Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have conceded 25 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 14th in the NHL.

