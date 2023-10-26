On Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers match up against the Minnesota Wild. Is Cameron York going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Cameron York score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

York stats and insights

  • In one of six games this season, York scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Wild.
  • York has no points on the power play.
  • York's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

  • On defense, the Wild are allowing 25 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

