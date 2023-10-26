When the New York Islanders face off against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, will Casey Cizikas find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Casey Cizikas score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Cizikas stats and insights

Cizikas has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Senators yet this season.

Cizikas has zero points on the power play.

He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are giving up 21 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

