The Edmonton Oilers, Darnell Nurse included, will face the New York Rangers on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Nurse's props? Here is some information to help you.

Darnell Nurse vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Nurse Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Nurse has averaged 23:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

Nurse has a goal in one of his six games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In two of six games this season, Nurse has registered a point, but he has no games with multiple points.

In one of six games this season, Nurse has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Nurse's implied probability to go over his point total is 40% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Nurse going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Nurse Stats vs. the Rangers

On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 13 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 6 Games 2 2 Points 0 1 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

