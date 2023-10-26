Can we expect Dennis Gilbert lighting the lamp when the Calgary Flames take on the St. Louis Blues at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Dennis Gilbert score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Gilbert stats and insights

Gilbert is yet to score through six games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blues.

Gilbert has no points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blues are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 14 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Blues have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.6 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

