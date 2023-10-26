Dillon Dube and the Calgary Flames will face the St. Louis Blues at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Fancy a wager on Dube in the Flames-Blues game? Use our stats and information below.

Dillon Dube vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Dube Season Stats Insights

Dube has averaged 14:09 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -5).

Dube has a goal in one of his seven games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In two of seven games this season Dube has recorded a point, including one game with multiple points.

Dube has had an assist twice this season in seven games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Dube has an implied probability of 43.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Dube going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Dube Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 14 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 7 Games 3 3 Points 4 1 Goals 2 2 Assists 2

