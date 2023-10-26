Can we count on Dryden Hunt scoring a goal when the Calgary Flames take on the St. Louis Blues at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Dryden Hunt score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Hunt 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Hunt scored in three of 37 games last season, but only one goal each time.
  • Hunt produced no points on the power play last season.
  • He posted a 13.0% shooting percentage, taking 0.5 shots per game.

Blues 2022-23 defensive stats

  • Defensively, the Blues allowed 298 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 27th in NHL action.
  • The Blues earned four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 22.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

