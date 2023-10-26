Can we count on Dryden Hunt scoring a goal when the Calgary Flames take on the St. Louis Blues at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Dryden Hunt score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Hunt 2022-23 stats and insights

Hunt scored in three of 37 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Hunt produced no points on the power play last season.

He posted a 13.0% shooting percentage, taking 0.5 shots per game.

Blues 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Blues allowed 298 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 27th in NHL action.

The Blues earned four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 22.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

