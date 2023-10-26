When the Calgary Flames take on the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Elias Lindholm score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Elias Lindholm score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindholm stats and insights

  • Lindholm has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Blues yet this season.
  • Lindholm has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Lindholm averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have given up 14 goals in total (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blues have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.6 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

