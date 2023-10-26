Elias Lindholm and the Calgary Flames will be in action on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the St. Louis Blues. There are prop bets for Lindholm available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Elias Lindholm vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Lindholm has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 21:11 on the ice per game.

Lindholm has twice scored a goal in a game this year in seven games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Lindholm has registered a point in a game four times this year out of seven games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Lindholm has posted an assist in a game three times this year in seven games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 68.9% that Lindholm goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Lindholm has an implied probability of 52.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 14 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 7 Games 3 6 Points 4 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 4

