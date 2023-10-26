The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming contest against the Minnesota Wild is slated for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Emil Andrae score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Emil Andrae score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Andrae stats and insights

  • Andrae is yet to score through four games this season.
  • He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
  • Andrae has zero points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 25 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 18.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

