When the Edmonton Oilers play the New York Rangers on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Evan Bouchard light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Evan Bouchard score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bouchard stats and insights

Bouchard has scored in two of six games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 3.7 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 13 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Rangers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

