The Edmonton Oilers, with Evan Bouchard, take the ice Thursday against the New York Rangers at Rogers Place, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Bouchard's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Evan Bouchard vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Bouchard Season Stats Insights

Bouchard's plus-minus this season, in 20:59 per game on the ice, is -8.

Bouchard has twice scored a goal in a game this year in six games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Bouchard has a point in five of six games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Bouchard has had an assist in a game four times this year over six games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Bouchard has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Bouchard Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 13 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 6 Games 2 8 Points 2 2 Goals 2 6 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.