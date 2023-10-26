In the upcoming game versus the New York Rangers, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Evander Kane to score a goal for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Evander Kane score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Kane stats and insights

In one of six games this season, Kane scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

Kane has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 13 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Rangers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

