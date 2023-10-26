Evander Kane and the Edmonton Oilers will face the New York Rangers at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Kane? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Evander Kane vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Kane Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Kane has averaged 17:54 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -8.

Kane has scored a goal in one of six games this season.

In two of six games this year Kane has registered a point, including one game with multiple points.

Kane has had an assist twice this year in six games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Kane's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he goes over.

There is a 32.3% chance of Kane having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kane Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 13 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 6 Games 1 3 Points 0 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

