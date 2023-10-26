Will Fabian Zetterlund Score a Goal Against the Lightning on October 26?
The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Fabian Zetterlund find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Zetterlund stats and insights
- In two of six games this season, Zetterlund has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.
- On the power play, Zetterlund has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- He has a 15.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 24 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sharks vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.