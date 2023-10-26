The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Fabian Zetterlund find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Zetterlund stats and insights

In two of six games this season, Zetterlund has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.

On the power play, Zetterlund has accumulated one goal and one assist.

He has a 15.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 24 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

