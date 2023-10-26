Will Garnet Hathaway Score a Goal Against the Wild on October 26?
When the Philadelphia Flyers play the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, will Garnet Hathaway score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Garnet Hathaway score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Hathaway stats and insights
- Hathaway is yet to score through six games this season.
- He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
- Hathaway has zero points on the power play.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have conceded 25 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Flyers vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
