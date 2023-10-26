Giannis Antetokounmpo could make a big impact for the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Below, we break down Antetokounmpo's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 27.5 (-110)

Over 27.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (-120)

Over 11.5 (-120) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+106)

Over 5.5 (+106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-108)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the 76ers gave up 110.9 points per game last season, third in the NBA.

The 76ers were the second-ranked team in the NBA last season, conceding 41.2 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the 76ers gave up 24.2 per contest last year, ranking them sixth in the league.

On defense, the 76ers conceded 11.6 made three-pointers per game last year, fifth in the league.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 32 33 14 6 0 3 1 3/4/2023 35 34 13 4 0 1 1 11/18/2022 34 25 14 4 1 1 1 10/20/2022 36 21 13 8 1 3 1

