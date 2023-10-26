In the upcoming contest versus the Dallas Stars, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Jake McCabe to find the back of the net for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Jake McCabe score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

McCabe stats and insights

McCabe is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not played against the Stars yet this season.

McCabe has no points on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 10 goals in total (just two per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.4 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

