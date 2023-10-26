Jean-Gabriel Pageau and the New York Islanders will be in action on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Ottawa Senators. Fancy a bet on Pageau? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Pageau Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Pageau has a plus-minus of -4, while averaging 16:22 on the ice per game.

Pageau has yet to score a goal through five games this year.

In one of five games this season, Pageau has recorded a point, and he had multiple points in that game.

In one of five games this year, Pageau has an assist, and he recorded multiple assists in that game.

The implied probability that Pageau hits the over on his points prop total is 40.8%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Pageau going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Pageau Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have conceded 21 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +4.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 5 Games 3 2 Points 1 0 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

