Joel Farabee will be in action when the Philadelphia Flyers and Minnesota Wild play on Thursday at Wells Fargo Center, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Farabee's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Joel Farabee vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Farabee Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Farabee has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 15:04 on the ice per game.

In three of six games this season, Farabee has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Despite recording points in four of six games this season, Farabee has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Farabee has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the six games he's played.

Farabee's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Farabee has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Farabee Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 25 total goals (4.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 6 Games 2 4 Points 2 3 Goals 1 1 Assists 1

