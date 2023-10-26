John Klingberg Game Preview: Maple Leafs vs. Stars - October 26
John Klingberg will be among those in action Thursday when his Toronto Maple Leafs face the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. Looking to wager on Klingberg's props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
John Klingberg vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Klingberg Season Stats Insights
- In 6 games this season, Klingberg has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 20:31 on the ice per game.
- Klingberg has yet to score a goal this season through six games played.
- In four of six games this season, Klingberg has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.
- Klingberg has an assist in four of six games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Klingberg's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he hits the over.
- Given his moneyline odds, Klingberg has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Klingberg Stats vs. the Stars
- The Stars have conceded 10 goals in total (only 2.0 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+5) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|6
|Games
|8
|5
|Points
|4
|0
|Goals
|1
|5
|Assists
|3
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.