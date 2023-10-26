John Klingberg will be among those in action Thursday when his Toronto Maple Leafs face the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. Looking to wager on Klingberg's props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.

John Klingberg vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Klingberg Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Klingberg has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 20:31 on the ice per game.

Klingberg has yet to score a goal this season through six games played.

In four of six games this season, Klingberg has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Klingberg has an assist in four of six games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Klingberg's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Klingberg has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Klingberg Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 10 goals in total (only 2.0 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 6 Games 8 5 Points 4 0 Goals 1 5 Assists 3

