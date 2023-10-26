John Tavares and the Toronto Maple Leafs will meet the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, at American Airlines Center. Looking to wager on Tavares' props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.

John Tavares vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Tavares Season Stats Insights

Tavares' plus-minus rating this season, in 18:18 per game on the ice, is +1.

Tavares has a goal in three of six contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Tavares has recorded a point in all six games he's played this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In four of six games this year, Tavares has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 63.6% that Tavares hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Tavares has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Tavares Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 10 goals in total (only two per game) which ranks second.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 6 Games 2 10 Points 1 3 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.