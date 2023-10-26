Can we anticipate Jonathan Huberdeau lighting the lamp when the Calgary Flames match up against the St. Louis Blues at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jonathan Huberdeau score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250

Huberdeau stats and insights

  • In two of seven games this season, Huberdeau has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Blues yet this season.
  • Huberdeau has no points on the power play.
  • Huberdeau averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.4%.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have conceded 14 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blues have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

