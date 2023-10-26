The Calgary Flames, Jonathan Huberdeau among them, meet the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome. If you'd like to wager on Huberdeau's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Jonathan Huberdeau vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Huberdeau Season Stats Insights

Huberdeau's plus-minus this season, in 17:30 per game on the ice, is -7.

In two of seven games this year, Huberdeau has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Huberdeau has registered a point in a game three times this season out of seven games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In one of seven games this year, Huberdeau has an assist, and he recorded multiple assists in that game.

Huberdeau's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Huberdeau has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Huberdeau Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have given up 14 goals in total (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 7 Games 3 4 Points 1 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

