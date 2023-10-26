Should you wager on Jordan Oesterle to light the lamp when the Calgary Flames and the St. Louis Blues meet up on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jordan Oesterle score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Oesterle 2022-23 stats and insights

In two of 52 games last season, Oesterle scored -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

Oesterle produced zero points on the power play last season.

Oesterle's shooting percentage last season was 3.7%. He averaged 0.7 shots per game.

Blues 2022-23 defensive stats

The Blues ranked 27th in goals against, allowing 298 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL play.

The Blues secured four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 22.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

