The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Kevin Labanc find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kevin Labanc score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Labanc 2022-23 stats and insights

In 14 of 72 games last season, Labanc scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

Labanc recorded two goals and one assist on the power play.

Labanc averaged 1.6 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 11.6%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Lightning gave up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in league action.

The Lightning secured six shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 24.7 hits and 14.0 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.