Kevin Labanc will be on the ice when the San Jose Sharks and Tampa Bay Lightning face off at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Does a wager on Labanc intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Kevin Labanc vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN

0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Labanc Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Labanc's plus-minus rating last season was -17, in 12:34 per game on the ice.

He scored a goal in a game 14 times last season in 72 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 15 of 72 games last season, Labanc had an assist -- and three of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability is 40.8% that he hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 26.3% of Labanc going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Labanc Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have given up 24 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

