In the upcoming game versus the Ottawa Senators, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Kyle Palmieri to score a goal for the New York Islanders? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kyle Palmieri score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Palmieri stats and insights

In two of five games this season, Palmieri has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Senators yet this season.

Palmieri has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 21 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.8 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.