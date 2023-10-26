Kyle Palmieri and the New York Islanders will be in action on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Ottawa Senators. If you'd like to wager on Palmieri's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kyle Palmieri vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Palmieri Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Palmieri has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 17:48 on the ice per game.

In two of five games this year, Palmieri has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Palmieri has registered a point in a game four times this season out of five games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Palmieri has an assist in two of five games this year, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

The implied probability that Palmieri hits the over on his points over/under is 51.2%, based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Palmieri having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Palmieri Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators are conceding 21 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +4.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 5 Games 3 5 Points 1 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.