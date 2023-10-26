Will Leon Draisaitl Score a Goal Against the Rangers on October 26?
Can we anticipate Leon Draisaitl scoring a goal when the Edmonton Oilers face off with the New York Rangers at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Will Leon Draisaitl score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Draisaitl stats and insights
- Draisaitl has scored in three of six games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Rangers.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also three assists.
- Draisaitl averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 13 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oilers vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.