Can we anticipate Leon Draisaitl scoring a goal when the Edmonton Oilers face off with the New York Rangers at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Leon Draisaitl score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)

Draisaitl stats and insights

Draisaitl has scored in three of six games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Rangers.

He has three goals on the power play, and also three assists.

Draisaitl averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 13 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

