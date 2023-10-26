Leon Draisaitl will be on the ice when the Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers face off at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Looking to wager on Draisaitl's props versus the Rangers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Leon Draisaitl vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -105)

1.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -189)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Draisaitl Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Draisaitl has averaged 22:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Draisaitl has netted a goal in a game three times this season in six games played, including multiple goals once.

Draisaitl has a point in five games this season (out of six), including multiple points four times.

In four of six games this year, Draisaitl has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Draisaitl goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Draisaitl has an implied probability of 65.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Draisaitl Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 13 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 6 Games 2 11 Points 2 4 Goals 2 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.